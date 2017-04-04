Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » America's Cup training boat…

America’s Cup training boat crashes; no injuries reported

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 7:34 pm < a min read
Share

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — A development catamaran being sailed by America’s Cup syndicate Artemis Racing of Sweden crashed during a practice session on the Great Sound on Tuesday.

The syndicate says in a post on its Facebook page that there were no injuries and that one of the 45-foot catamaran’s crossbeams was damaged.

The team didn’t return a call and email seeking further comment.

In May 2013, Artemis sailor Andrew Simpson, a double Olympic medalist from Britain, was killed when the team’s 72-foot catamaran crashed due to structural failure while training on San Francisco Bay.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Artemis says it will resume practicing aboard its 50-foot race boat on Thursday.

The 35th America’s Cup begins in late May.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » America's Cup training boat…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.