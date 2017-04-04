America’s Cup training boat crashes; no injuries reported

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — A development catamaran being sailed by America’s Cup syndicate Artemis Racing of Sweden crashed during a practice session on the Great Sound on Tuesday.

The syndicate says in a post on its Facebook page that there were no injuries and that one of the 45-foot catamaran’s crossbeams was damaged.

The team didn’t return a call and email seeking further comment.

In May 2013, Artemis sailor Andrew Simpson, a double Olympic medalist from Britain, was killed when the team’s 72-foot catamaran crashed due to structural failure while training on San Francisco Bay.

Artemis says it will resume practicing aboard its 50-foot race boat on Thursday.

The 35th America’s Cup begins in late May.