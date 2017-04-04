Sports Listen

Anderson earns 24-save shutout as Sens blank Wings 2-0

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 10:31 pm < a min read
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Tom Pyatt scored and Craig Anderson made 24 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The win coupled with Tampa Bay’s 4-0 loss to Boston means the Senators need just one point in their final three games to clinch a playoff spot.

The win also snapped a five-game losing streak for Ottawa and was just its third victory in its past 12 games.

Jimmy Howard made 22 saves in the loss for the Red Wings, who are playing out the string as they will miss the playoffs for the first time in 25 seasons.

Clarke MacArthur made his season debut for the Senators and played his first game since Oct. 14, 2015, because of concussion issues.

