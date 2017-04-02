Sports Listen

Angels 4, Dodgers 4

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 12:30 am < a min read
Los Angeles Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Escobar 3b 2 1 1 0 A.Toles lf 2 0 0 0
B.Rvere ph 3 0 0 0 Gterrez ph 3 0 1 0
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 3 1 2 0
Rbinson rf 1 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 2 0 0 0
M.Trout cf 3 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 1 3 2
Johnson 3b 0 0 0 0 E.Mejia 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Pjols dh 3 1 1 2 Gnzalez 1b 4 0 0 0
R.Flres ph 1 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 3 0 0 0
C..Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Vn Slyk cf 1 0 0 0
C.Mybin lf 1 1 1 0 Grandal dh 2 0 1 0
C.Perez c 2 0 0 0 C.Utley ph 1 1 0 0
Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 Pderson cf 3 1 2 2
Navarro ss 2 1 2 0 Calhoun 2b 1 0 0 0
Espnosa 2b 3 0 0 1 Ya.Puig rf 3 0 2 0
Pnnngtn 2b 0 0 0 0 D.Pters pr 1 0 0 0
Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0
Yng Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 0 0 0 0
Sanchez ph 1 0 1 1
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 37 4 11 4
Los Angeles 012 000 001—4
Los Angeles 200 002 000—4

DP_Los Angeles 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Navarro (2), Sanchez (3), Puig (4). HR_Pujols (3), Turner (5), Pederson (6). SB_Johnson (3), Maybin (5), Utley (1), Peters (1). CS_Pennington (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Chavez 3 1-3 7 2 2 0 2
Ramirez H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bailey BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Valdez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gagnon 1 1 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
McCarthy 3 4 3 3 1 4
Morrow 1 1 0 0 0 2
Geltz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sierra 2 1 0 0 0 2
Younginer H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Johnson BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 1 0

WP_Morrow.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ben May; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:03. A_39,411

