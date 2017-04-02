Angels 4, Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Escobar 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Toles lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Rvere ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gterrez ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Rbinson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Johnson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Mejia 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pjols dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gnzalez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flres ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vn Slyk cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mybin lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Grandal dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Utley ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Navarro ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Calhoun 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ya.Puig rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Pnnngtn 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Pters pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Los Angeles
|012
|000
|001—4
|Los Angeles
|200
|002
|000—4
DP_Los Angeles 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Navarro (2), Sanchez (3), Puig (4). HR_Pujols (3), Turner (5), Pederson (6). SB_Johnson (3), Maybin (5), Utley (1), Peters (1). CS_Pennington (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Chavez
|3 1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ramirez H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Valdez
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gagnon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|McCarthy
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Morrow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Geltz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sierra
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Younginer H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson
|BS, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
WP_Morrow.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ben May; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:03. A_39,411
