Angels 5, Athletics 0

|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Y.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Canha ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Plouffe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ra.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|030
|020
|000—5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Trout (2), A.Simmons (1), Maldonado (1), Vogt (1). CS_Espinosa (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Richards
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alvarez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez W,1-0
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Cotton L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Montas
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Montas (Espinosa). WP_Richards, Cotton.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_03:15. A_13,405 (37,090).
