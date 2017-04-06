Sports Listen

Angels 5, Athletics 0

By master
April 6, 2017
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Y.Escbr 3b 4 1 0 0 Joyce rf 2 0 1 0
Calhoun rf 5 1 3 0 Canha ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Trout cf 5 0 2 1 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0
Pujols dh 5 0 1 1 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0
Cron 1b 4 1 2 0 K.Davis lf 3 0 1 0
Maybin lf 3 1 1 0 Vogt c 4 0 1 0
A.Smmns ss 4 1 2 1 Plouffe dh 4 0 1 0
Espnosa 2b 3 0 1 2 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
Mldnado c 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 3 0 1 0
Ra.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 13 5 Totals 33 0 6 0
Los Angeles 030 020 000—5
Oakland 000 000 000—0

DP_Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Trout (2), A.Simmons (1), Maldonado (1), Vogt (1). CS_Espinosa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Richards 4 2-3 3 0 0 1 4
Alvarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez W,1-0 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Cotton L,0-1 4 1-3 8 5 5 2 4
Montas 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Coulombe 2 3 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Montas (Espinosa). WP_Richards, Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_03:15. A_13,405 (37,090).

Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.