Angels 5, Athletics 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .231 Calhoun rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .455 Trout cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .385 Pujols dh 5 0 1 1 0 0 .083 Cron 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .429 Maybin lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .273 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .364 Espinosa 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .182 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Totals 37 5 13 5 2 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joyce rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .111 a-Canha ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .417 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 K.Davis lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .400 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Plouffe dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .182 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Semien ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Totals 33 0 6 0 1 7

Los Angeles 030 020 000—5 13 0 Oakland 000 000 000—0 6 0

a-popped out for Joyce in the 5th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Trout (2), Simmons (1), Maldonado (1), Vogt (1). RBIs_Trout (4), Pujols (1), Simmons (1), Espinosa 2 (5). CS_Espinosa (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Escobar, Pujols 2, Cron, Maldonado); Oakland 6 (Vogt 2, Plouffe 2, Alonso, Canha). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; Oakland 0 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Pujols, Maldonado, Trout. LIDP_Cron. GIDP_Maldonado.

DP_Oakland 2 (Alonso), (Healy, Lowrie, Alonso).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 4 2-3 3 0 0 1 4 76 0.00 Alvarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Ramirez W, 1-0 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 38 2.45 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cotton L, 0-1 4 1-3 8 5 5 2 4 84 10.38 Montas 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 26 0.00 Coulombe 2 3 0 0 0 1 37 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Montas 2-0. HBP_Montas (Espinosa). WP_Richards, Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_03:15. A_13,405 (37,090).