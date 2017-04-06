Angels 5, Athletics 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.385
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.083
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Maybin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Espinosa 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|2
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Canha ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Plouffe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|R.Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|030
|020
|000—5
|13
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
a-popped out for Joyce in the 5th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Trout (2), Simmons (1), Maldonado (1), Vogt (1). RBIs_Trout (4), Pujols (1), Simmons (1), Espinosa 2 (5). CS_Espinosa (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Escobar, Pujols 2, Cron, Maldonado); Oakland 6 (Vogt 2, Plouffe 2, Alonso, Canha). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; Oakland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Pujols, Maldonado, Trout. LIDP_Cron. GIDP_Maldonado.
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
DP_Oakland 2 (Alonso), (Healy, Lowrie, Alonso).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|76
|0.00
|Alvarez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Ramirez W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|2.45
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|84
|10.38
|Montas
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|0.00
|Coulombe
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Montas 2-0. HBP_Montas (Espinosa). WP_Richards, Cotton.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_03:15. A_13,405 (37,090).