Angels 5, Athletics 0

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 1:33 am < a min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .231
Calhoun rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .455
Trout cf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .385
Pujols dh 5 0 1 1 0 0 .083
Cron 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .429
Maybin lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .273
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .364
Espinosa 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .182
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Totals 37 5 13 5 2 5
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .111
a-Canha ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .417
Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
K.Davis lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .400
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Plouffe dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .182
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Totals 33 0 6 0 1 7
Los Angeles 030 020 000—5 13 0
Oakland 000 000 000—0 6 0

a-popped out for Joyce in the 5th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Trout (2), Simmons (1), Maldonado (1), Vogt (1). RBIs_Trout (4), Pujols (1), Simmons (1), Espinosa 2 (5). CS_Espinosa (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Escobar, Pujols 2, Cron, Maldonado); Oakland 6 (Vogt 2, Plouffe 2, Alonso, Canha). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Pujols, Maldonado, Trout. LIDP_Cron. GIDP_Maldonado.

DP_Oakland 2 (Alonso), (Healy, Lowrie, Alonso).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 4 2-3 3 0 0 1 4 76 0.00
Alvarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Ramirez W, 1-0 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 38 2.45
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cotton L, 0-1 4 1-3 8 5 5 2 4 84 10.38
Montas 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 26 0.00
Coulombe 2 3 0 0 0 1 37 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Montas 2-0. HBP_Montas (Espinosa). WP_Richards, Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_03:15. A_13,405 (37,090).

Topics:
All News Sports News
