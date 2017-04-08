Sports Listen

Angels 5, Mariners 1

Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Segura ss 3 0 0 0 Y.Escbr 3b 4 2 3 0
Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 1 2 2
Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 2 0 1 1
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 Pujols dh 4 0 0 1
K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Vlencia 1b 4 0 1 0 Maybin lf 4 1 1 1
J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 A.Smmns ss 4 0 2 0
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 Espnosa 2b 3 0 0 0
Heredia lf 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 4 1 2 0
Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 33 5 11 5
Seattle 000 001 000—1
Los Angeles 101 001 20x—5

E_Y.Escobar (1), K.Seager (3). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Calhoun (1). HR_Calhoun (1), Maybin (1). SB_Segura (2), A.Simmons (1). SF_Trout (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gallardo L,0-1 5 8 3 3 2 4
Fien 2 2 2 2 0 2
Overton 1 1 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Chavez W,1-0 5 2-3 4 1 1 1 6
Alvarez H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Norris H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bailey 1 0 0 0 0 1
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gallardo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Norris (Dyson).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:56. A_43,911 (43,250).

