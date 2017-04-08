Angels 5, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Escbr 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Espnosa 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000—1
|Los Angeles
|101
|001
|20x—5
E_Y.Escobar (1), K.Seager (3). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Calhoun (1). HR_Calhoun (1), Maybin (1). SB_Segura (2), A.Simmons (1). SF_Trout (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gallardo L,0-1
|5
|8
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Fien
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Overton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Chavez W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Alvarez H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norris H,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gallardo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Norris (Dyson).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
T_2:56. A_43,911 (43,250).