Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 5, Mariners 4

Angels 5, Mariners 4

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 1:34 am < a min read
Share
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .333
Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .208
Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Cruz dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .091
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .150
Valencia 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .050
Zunino c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .190
Dyson lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .136
Totals 33 4 8 4 1 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar 3b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .417
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .348
Trout cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .318
Pujols dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .167
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .391
Maybin lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Marte 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
Espinosa 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .158
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Totals 35 5 13 5 1 7
Seattle 200 000 110—4 8 1
Los Angeles 011 010 20x—5 13 0

E_Dyson (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Seager (1), Valencia (1), Escobar (1), Pujols (1). HR_Haniger (2), off Nolasco; Escobar (1), off Hernandez; Trout (2), off Scribner. RBIs_Haniger 2 (3), Cruz (2), Zunino (1), Escobar (2), Calhoun (3), Trout 2 (7), Espinosa (6). SF_Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Segura); Los Angeles 3 (Maybin, Maldonado 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Martin, Valencia, Maldonado. GIDP_Simmons.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Valencia); Los Angeles 1 (Marte, Simmons).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 6 10 3 3 0 6 100 4.09
Scribner L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 18 21.60
Pazos 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nolasco 6 4 2 2 1 3 87 3.86
Ramirez W, 2-0 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 21 5.40
Bedrosian S, 2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 31 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 1-1. WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:05. A_42,668 (43,250).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 5, Mariners 4
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.