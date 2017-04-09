Angels 5, Mariners 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.091
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|Dyson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.136
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.417
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.348
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.318
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Maybin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Espinosa 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.158
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|5
|1
|7
|Seattle
|200
|000
|110—4
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|011
|010
|20x—5
|13
|0
E_Dyson (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Seager (1), Valencia (1), Escobar (1), Pujols (1). HR_Haniger (2), off Nolasco; Escobar (1), off Hernandez; Trout (2), off Scribner. RBIs_Haniger 2 (3), Cruz (2), Zunino (1), Escobar (2), Calhoun (3), Trout 2 (7), Espinosa (6). SF_Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Segura); Los Angeles 3 (Maybin, Maldonado 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Martin, Valencia, Maldonado. GIDP_Simmons.
DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Valencia); Los Angeles 1 (Marte, Simmons).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|6
|10
|3
|3
|0
|6
|100
|4.09
|Scribner L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|21.60
|Pazos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nolasco
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|87
|3.86
|Ramirez W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|5.40
|Bedrosian S, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 1-1. WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:05. A_42,668 (43,250).