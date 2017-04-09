Angels 5, Mariners 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .333 Haniger rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .208 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Cruz dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .091 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .150 Valencia 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Martin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Zunino c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .190 Dyson lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .136 Totals 33 4 8 4 1 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar 3b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .417 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .348 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .318 Pujols dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .167 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .391 Maybin lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Marte 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Espinosa 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .158 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Totals 35 5 13 5 1 7

Seattle 200 000 110—4 8 1 Los Angeles 011 010 20x—5 13 0

E_Dyson (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Seager (1), Valencia (1), Escobar (1), Pujols (1). HR_Haniger (2), off Nolasco; Escobar (1), off Hernandez; Trout (2), off Scribner. RBIs_Haniger 2 (3), Cruz (2), Zunino (1), Escobar (2), Calhoun (3), Trout 2 (7), Espinosa (6). SF_Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Segura); Los Angeles 3 (Maybin, Maldonado 2). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Martin, Valencia, Maldonado. GIDP_Simmons.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Cano, Valencia); Los Angeles 1 (Marte, Simmons).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez 6 10 3 3 0 6 100 4.09 Scribner L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 18 21.60 Pazos 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nolasco 6 4 2 2 1 3 87 3.86 Ramirez W, 2-0 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 21 5.40 Bedrosian S, 2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 31 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 1-1. WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:05. A_42,668 (43,250).