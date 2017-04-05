Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 7, Athletics 6

Angels 7, Athletics 6

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 1:34 am < a min read
Share
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Escobar 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Trout cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .375
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marte 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .333
Maybin lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Simmons ss 4 2 1 0 0 1 .286
Espinosa 2b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .125
Maldonado c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .167
Totals 34 7 9 7 2 7
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .200
Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Healy dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .286
K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .429
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Lowrie 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .625
Plouffe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Semien ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .200
Totals 34 6 9 5 3 9
Los Angeles 030 010 003—7 9 1
Oakland 110 000 400—6 9 0

E_Espinosa (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 4. 2B_Lowrie (1), Semien (1). 3B_Trout (1), R.Davis (1). HR_Espinosa (1), off Dull; Healy (1), off Shoemaker; Lowrie (1), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Escobar (1), Trout (3), Espinosa 3 (3), Maldonado 2 (2), R.Davis 2 (2), Healy (1), Lowrie (1), Alonso (2). CS_R.Davis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Pujols); Oakland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 8; Oakland 2 for 5.

GIDP_Escobar, Pujols.

Advertisement

DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Lowrie, Alonso), (Plouffe, Lowrie, Alonso).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker 5 4 2 2 3 4 99 3.60
Parker H, 1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 27 13.50
Norris 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 24 10.80
Bailey W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Bedrosian S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 6 5 4 4 2 4 92 6.00
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Madson H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Dull L, 0-1 1 3 3 3 0 0 19 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-1. HBP_Manaea (Maldonado). WP_Parker.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:17. A_11,225 (37,090).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Angels 7, Athletics 6
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.