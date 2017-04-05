Angels 7, Athletics 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Escobar 3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Trout cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .375 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marte 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .333 Maybin lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Simmons ss 4 2 1 0 0 1 .286 Espinosa 2b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .125 Maldonado c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .167 Totals 34 7 9 7 2 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .200 Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Healy dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .286 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .429 Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Lowrie 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .625 Plouffe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Semien ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .200 Totals 34 6 9 5 3 9

Los Angeles 030 010 003—7 9 1 Oakland 110 000 400—6 9 0

E_Espinosa (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 4. 2B_Lowrie (1), Semien (1). 3B_Trout (1), R.Davis (1). HR_Espinosa (1), off Dull; Healy (1), off Shoemaker; Lowrie (1), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Escobar (1), Trout (3), Espinosa 3 (3), Maldonado 2 (2), R.Davis 2 (2), Healy (1), Lowrie (1), Alonso (2). CS_R.Davis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Pujols); Oakland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 8; Oakland 2 for 5.

GIDP_Escobar, Pujols.

DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Lowrie, Alonso), (Plouffe, Lowrie, Alonso).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker 5 4 2 2 3 4 99 3.60 Parker H, 1 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 27 13.50 Norris 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 24 10.80 Bailey W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Bedrosian S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 6 5 4 4 2 4 92 6.00 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Madson H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Dull L, 0-1 1 3 3 3 0 0 19 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-1. HBP_Manaea (Maldonado). WP_Parker.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:17. A_11,225 (37,090).