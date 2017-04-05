Angels 7, Athletics 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marte 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Maybin lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Simmons ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Espinosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.125
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|2
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Healy dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.429
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.625
|Plouffe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|030
|010
|003—7
|9
|1
|Oakland
|110
|000
|400—6
|9
|0
E_Espinosa (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 4. 2B_Lowrie (1), Semien (1). 3B_Trout (1), R.Davis (1). HR_Espinosa (1), off Dull; Healy (1), off Shoemaker; Lowrie (1), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Escobar (1), Trout (3), Espinosa 3 (3), Maldonado 2 (2), R.Davis 2 (2), Healy (1), Lowrie (1), Alonso (2). CS_R.Davis (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Calhoun, Pujols); Oakland 1 (Alonso). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 8; Oakland 2 for 5.
GIDP_Escobar, Pujols.
DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Lowrie, Alonso), (Plouffe, Lowrie, Alonso).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|99
|3.60
|Parker H, 1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|13.50
|Norris
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|10.80
|Bailey W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Bedrosian S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|92
|6.00
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Madson H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Dull L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-1. HBP_Manaea (Maldonado). WP_Parker.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:17. A_11,225 (37,090).