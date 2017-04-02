Sports Listen

Angels, Dodgers finish in 4-4 tie

By master
April 2, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joc Pederson and Justin Turner hit two-run homers for the Dodgers and Albert Pujols homered for the Angels and the teams tied 4-4 Saturday in their final preseason game of the spring.

Turner hit his two-run homer in the first, but after the Angels took the lead on the two-run homer from Pujols, Pederson came back with his in the sixth.

The Angels tied it in the ninth on a double by catcher Tony Sanchez. The game ended in a tie after the Dodgers failed to score in the bottom of the inning.

Brandon McCarthy started for the Dodgers, allowing three runs and four hits in three innings. He walked one and struck out four.

The Angels scored off McCarthy in the second inning on Danny Espinosa’s fielder’s choice before Pujols hit his two-run shot in the third.

Jesse Chavez started for the Angels and gave up two runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two without a walk.

Pederson’s home run came off Andrew Bailey, one of the relievers in line to see duty as the closer.

ROSTER READY

Angels: Have to make two more cuts to get down to their 25-man roster. Four relievers are vying for the final two spots. RHPs Bud Norris and Blake Parker are expected to make the team, which would leave Kirby Yates and Austin Adams as the last cuts. The Angels said they would not announce their final roster until Sunday.

Dodgers: Shortstop Corey Seager, who had been out with an oblique injury, rejoined the team from camp and started. He had two singles in three at-bats. Because of his injury and the World Baseball Classic, Saturday marked the first time all spring the Dodgers started what is generally expected to be their opening day lineup.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco is scheduled to start for the Angels on opening day in Oakland on Monday. Nolasco (4-6, 3.21 ERA last year in 11 starts for the Angels last season) will be making his third career opening day start.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to make his seventh consecutive opening day start Monday in San Diego. He would tie Don Drysdale and Don Sutton for most opening day starts by a pitcher in Los Angeles Dodgers history, and Sutton for most consecutive starts.

