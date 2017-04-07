Sports Listen

Angels place Richards on DL with strained right biceps

April 7, 2017
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have placed right-hander Garrett Richards on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.

The Angels also recalled reliever Mike Morin on Friday before their home opener.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia is cautiously confident Richards’ injury isn’t a sign of something bigger. Richards missed most of last season with a partially torn elbow ligament, but unusually chose rest and stem-cell injections over Tommy John surgery.

Richards made it through spring training solidly, but left his season-opening start at Oakland in the fifth inning Wednesday with pain in his arm. An MRI exam showed nerve irritation in his biceps.

Richards is the Angels’ most important starting pitcher when healthy. He won 28 games over the 2014 and 2015 seasons, but was limited to six starts last year.

The roster move is retroactive to Thursday, making Richards eligible to return April 16. The Angels don’t need a fifth starter for another week, and Scioscia hasn’t decided how they will fill the gap.

