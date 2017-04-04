Anthony helps Knicks beat Bulls 100-91

NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points, and the New York Knicks snapped the Chicago Bulls’ four-game win streak with a 100-91 victory on Tuesday night.

Courtney Lee had 14 points for New York, and Maurice Ndour added 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks (30-48) had dropped seven of nine.

The Bulls (38-40) shot just 38.1 percent from the field and committed 15 turnovers. They dropped into a tie with Indiana for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of idle Miami.

All-Star Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Chicago, and Nikola Mirotic had 21 points.