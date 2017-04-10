Sports Listen

AP source: Sabres’ Eichel misses out on $2 million bonus

By JOHN WAWROW
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 8:16 pm < a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of Jack Eichel’s contract confirms to The Associated Press the Buffalo Sabres forward missed out on collecting a $2 million performance bonus in his contract by a mere decimal point.

Eichel would have collected the bonus by finishing among the top 10 in the NHL in points per game, the person said Monday speaking on the condition of anonymity because the contract clause is not public.

Eichel had 57 points in 61 games to finish 11th by averaging 0.934 points per game. Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl edged him out by averaging 0.939 points per game with 77 points in 82 games. Draisaitl passed Eichel with a goal and assist in the Oilers’ 5-2 season-ending win against Vancouver on Sunday.

CapFriendly.com first reported the clause in Eichel’s contract.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

