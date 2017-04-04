AP source: South Carolina’s Davis, Gray enter WNBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say South Carolina’s Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray have decided to enter the WNBA draft.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Tuesday because the list of early entrants to the draft isn’t public. The pair helped South Carolina win its first national championship on Sunday and had 24 hours to declare their intent.

The South Carolina players could still change their mind and go back to school for their final seasons. The league allows players up to five days before the April 13 draft to rescind their decision if they haven’t signed with an agent.

Both players transferred to South Carolina two years ago and had to sit out last season per NCAA rules. Gray had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the win over Mississippi State for the NCAA title.

While the two Gamecocks players decided to potentially leave early, about a half dozen other top college players opted to stay in school. Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell, Tennessee’s Diamond DeShields and Mercedes Russell, Duke’s Lexie Brown and Rebecca Greenwell all chose to return for their final seasons.

The WNBA has strict criteria on when players can declare for the draft. More were eligible this year because they had transferred schools.

Unlike the NBA, where players can make millions of dollars by leaving school early, the WNBA salary for a rookie is about $50,000 during the summer season. American players can make substantially more playing overseas in the winter.

A few college players have decided to leave early in recent years. Notre Dame’s Jewell Loyd and Minnesota’s Amanda Zahui B. left college to turn pro in 2015.