AP sources: Romo to be honorary Maverick for final home game

DALLAS (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the plan say retiring Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be an honorary Dallas Mavericks player for their home finale, wearing his football No. 9 while sitting on the bench.

Romo can be added to the Mavericks’ roster for a day because of an open spot, one of the people told The Associated Press on Saturday. Romo will not play, the person said. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Mavericks haven’t announced the plan. Already eliminated from the playoffs, the Mavericks play Denver in their final home game Tuesday night.

A frequent front-row fan with a seat next to the Mavericks bench during his 10 years as the Cowboys starter, Romo lost his job to rookie Dak Prescott while recovering from a back injury last season. The four-time Pro Bowl player is headed to CBS as the lead NFL analyst rather than trying to play elsewhere.

Romo, who turns 37 this month, was a standout basketball player in high school in Wisconsin before playing football at Eastern Illinois.

