Arenado homers, Senzatela gets first ML win for Rockies

By PAT GRAHAM
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 11:16 pm < a min read
DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Antonio Senzatela threw seven sharp innings for his first major league win and Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Arenado lined a fastball from reliever Miguel Diaz (1-1) to right for his third homer. Carlos Gonzalez and Charlie Blackmon also hit solo shots to help Colorado knot the three-game series with San Diego at a game apiece. The Rockies have a chance to win their third straight series to start the season, a feat only accomplished in team history by the 1995 squad.

Senzatela (1-0) and his blazing fastball made things difficult for the Padres. He allowed two runs while striking out five. The Rockies’ reliable bullpen took it from there, with Adam Ottavino striking out the side in the eighth and Greg Holland working his way around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

