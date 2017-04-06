Arenado, Reynolds homer, Rockies beat Brewers 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Mark Reynolds homered and Antonio Senzatela pitched five strong innings in his major league debut to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Thursday.

Arenado homered off Neftali Feliz (0-1) leading off the ninth. Former Brewer Reynolds led off the third against starter Chase Anderson with his second home run of the season.

The Rockies won three of four games in the season-opening series.

Kirk Nieuwenhuis tied it in the seventh with a solo homer off reliever Adam Ottavino.

Senzatela pitched five shutout innings, gave up two hits, had six strikeouts and three walks. He spent last season with Double-A Hartford and was winless in five spring training starts this year

Mike Dunn (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Greg Holland finished for his third save in three chances.

Anderson pitched effectively in his first start of the season. He allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Dustin Garneau started catcher after Tony Wolters worked the first three games.

Brewers: OF Keon Broxton left after being struck in the helmet with 92 mph fastball from Senzatela in the second inning. The ball struck a protective flap on Broxton’s helmet. The force of the pitch appeared to push the flap into his nose. Broxton Broxton held a towel to his face as he left the field with the assistance of a trainer.

OF Ryan Braun didn’t start as part of a plan to give him routine rest during the season. “I didn’t sit down on the last day of spring and circle his off days,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We are always looking a week out at the schedule for lineup things and off days.” Braun pinch-hit with two outs in the ninth and flew out to right.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Kyle Freeland will make his major league debut Friday in Colorado’s home opener against Los Angeles. The Denver native, who started 2016 at Double-A Hartford before being promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque last June, went 2-2 with a 3.46 ERA in spring training.

Brewers: Jimmy Nelson makes his first start of the season on Friday as Milwaukee opens a three-game series at home against the defending World Series champions Chicago Cubs. Nelson was 8-16 with a 4.62 ERA in a career-high 32 starts last season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball