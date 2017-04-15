Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arizona Wildcats name Romar…

Arizona Wildcats name Romar associate head coach

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 8:26 pm < a min read
Share

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Lorenzo Romar has been named associate head coach at Arizona, joining Sean Miller’s staff a month after he was fired as head coach at Washington.

Romar coached the Huskies for 15 seasons, winning Pac-12 coach of the year honors three times. But Washington went 9-22 last season and hadn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2011.

Romar compiled a 298-195 record at Washington, including two Sweet 16 appearances.

In a news release announcing the hiring, Miller called it “an exciting day for Arizona basketball.”

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Romar said that of all the opportunities he had, the Arizona job was the most appealing, calling Miller “one of the best coaches in America.”

Romar’s Huskies won the Pac-12 regular season title twice and were consecutive conference tournament champions in 2010 and 2011.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arizona Wildcats name Romar…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.