Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arkansas judge: Order guided…

Arkansas judge: Order guided by law, not execution views

By ANDREW DeMILLO
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 8:28 pm 2 min read
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge who participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration after issuing an order blocking the state’s executions defended the move Wednesday, saying his ruling was guided by property law and not his views on capital punishment.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen wrote in a blog post that he was portraying Jesus when he lay on a cot for an hour and a half outside the governor’s mansion after he issued the order last week barring Arkansas from using one of its execution drugs. The image of Griffen strapped to the cot invoked comparisons to a condemned inmate on a gurney awaiting lethal injection.

The state Supreme Court on Monday lifted Griffen’s order and prohibited the judge from considering any death penalty-related cases. It also referred Griffen to the state’s judicial disciplinary panel.

“So because I am a follower of Jesus and a citizen of the United States and Arkansas, I portrayed a dead person – the Jesus who was crucified by the Roman Empire on what we call Good Friday – by lying motionless on a cot in front of the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion,” Griffen wrote.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

The judge did not respond to an email seeking additional comment and his voicemail was full.

The Arkansas Supreme Court halted a double execution the state planned Monday night, and justices on Wednesday blocked the lethal injection of another inmate scheduled to die Thursday night. Arkansas hasn’t executed anyone since 2005.

A medical supply company sought the order, saying it sold Arkansas vecuronium bromide to be used for medical purposes, not executions. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray blocked Arkansas from using the drug Wednesday after the firm, McKesson Corp., re-filed its lawsuit seeking the drug’s return.

“Property law is property law, no matter whether one supports or is opposed to capital punishment,” Griffen wrote.

Photos and video of Friday’s demonstration showed Griffen wearing an anti-death penalty button and surrounded by people holding signs urging Gov. Asa Hutchinson to halt a plan that originally called for executing eight inmates by the end of the month.

___

Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ademillo

Topics:
All News Government News Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arkansas judge: Order guided…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: First battle of the American Revolution

Fed Photo of the Day

Fox in California national park

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.