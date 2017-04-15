Astros 10, Athletics 6

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.231
|Bregman 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.319
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|2-Fiers pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gregerson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Beltran dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|1-Reddick pr-dh-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gattis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-McCann ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.267
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|b-Gonzalez ph-1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Aoki lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.375
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Totals
|32
|10
|8
|7
|8
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.205
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Davis lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|Vogt c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Healy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.170
|Decker cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.750
|Rosales ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|4
|11
|Houston
|000
|002
|242—10
|8
|0
|Oakland
|030
|020
|010—
|6
|10
|2
a-walked for Gattis in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gurriel in the 6th.
1-ran for Beltran in the 8th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th.
E_Decker (1), Rosales (1). LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Alonso (2). 3B_Decker (1). HR_Springer (6), off Doolittle; Plouffe (2), off McCullers; Davis (6), off McCullers. RBIs_Springer 2 (11), Bregman (3), Altuve (2), Aoki 2 (4), McCann (7), Joyce (5), Plouffe (4), Davis (8), Alonso (7), Decker (1), Rosales (1). SB_Bregman (2), Altuve 2 (5), Aoki (1), Reddick (1), Decker (1). SF_Aoki, Joyce. S_Gonzalez, Rosales.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Correa, Beltran); Oakland 5 (Joyce, Davis 2, Healy 2). RISP_Houston 4 for 15; Oakland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Springer, Gonzalez, Reddick. GIDP_Gonzalez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Rosales, Alonso).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|97
|4.67
|Sipp
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.70
|Gustave
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|6.75
|Harris W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Giles H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9.00
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|8.53
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|5
|0
|2
|1
|5
|6
|98
|5.51
|Dull H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|5.40
|Hendriks H, 2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|9.82
|Casilla L, 0-1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|24
|3.60
|Doolittle BS, 1-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|5.40
|Montas
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.26
Manaea pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gustave 1-0, Dull 2-0, Casilla 2-1, Doolittle 2-2. HBP_Manaea (Bregman), Montas (Correa). WP_Doolittle.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:55. A_20,140 (37,090).
