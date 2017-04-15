Sports Listen

Astros 10, Athletics 6

April 15, 2017
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 3 1 2 1 0 .231
Bregman 3b-ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .238
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .319
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234
2-Fiers pr 0 1 0 0 0 0
Gregerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Beltran dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .283
1-Reddick pr-dh-1b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .273
Gattis c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
a-McCann ph-c 1 1 1 1 2 0 .267
Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .229
b-Gonzalez ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Aoki lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .375
Marisnick cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .308
Totals 32 10 8 7 8 9
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Joyce rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .188
Plouffe 3b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .205
Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .279
Davis lf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .340
Vogt c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .300
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .170
Decker cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .750
Rosales ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .286
Totals 35 6 10 6 4 11
Houston 000 002 242—10 8 0
Oakland 030 020 010— 6 10 2

a-walked for Gattis in the 6th. b-grounded out for Gurriel in the 6th.

1-ran for Beltran in the 8th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th.

E_Decker (1), Rosales (1). LOB_Houston 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Alonso (2). 3B_Decker (1). HR_Springer (6), off Doolittle; Plouffe (2), off McCullers; Davis (6), off McCullers. RBIs_Springer 2 (11), Bregman (3), Altuve (2), Aoki 2 (4), McCann (7), Joyce (5), Plouffe (4), Davis (8), Alonso (7), Decker (1), Rosales (1). SB_Bregman (2), Altuve 2 (5), Aoki (1), Reddick (1), Decker (1). SF_Aoki, Joyce. S_Gonzalez, Rosales.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Correa, Beltran); Oakland 5 (Joyce, Davis 2, Healy 2). RISP_Houston 4 for 15; Oakland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Springer, Gonzalez, Reddick. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Rosales, Alonso).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers 4 1-3 8 5 5 1 6 97 4.67
Sipp 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 28 2.70
Gustave 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 13 6.75
Harris W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Giles H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 9.00
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 8.53
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 5 0 2 1 5 6 98 5.51
Dull H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 5.40
Hendriks H, 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 9.82
Casilla L, 0-1 1 0 2 2 2 1 24 3.60
Doolittle BS, 1-2 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 5.40
Montas 1 3 2 2 0 1 15 4.26

Manaea pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gustave 1-0, Dull 2-0, Casilla 2-1, Doolittle 2-2. HBP_Manaea (Bregman), Montas (Correa). WP_Doolittle.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:55. A_20,140 (37,090).

