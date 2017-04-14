ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship Results

|Thursday
|At River Oaks Country Club
|Houston
|Purse: $600,345 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
John Isner (2), United States, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Fernando Verdasco (5), Spain, def. Nicolas Kicker, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Steve Johnson (4), United States, def. Dustin Brown, Germany, 7-6 (12), 6-4.
Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Sam Querrey (3), United States, def. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Thomaz Bellucci (8), Brazil, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Jack Sock (1), United States, def. Tommy Haas, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Feliciano Lopez (6), Spain, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Dustin Brown, Germany, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (2), Colombia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-5.
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7.
