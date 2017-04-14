Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ATP World Tour Fayez…

ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 12:44 am < a min read
Share
Thursday
At River Oaks Country Club
Houston
Purse: $600,345 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

John Isner (2), United States, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Fernando Verdasco (5), Spain, def. Nicolas Kicker, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Steve Johnson (4), United States, def. Dustin Brown, Germany, 7-6 (12), 6-4.

Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Sam Querrey (3), United States, def. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Thomaz Bellucci (8), Brazil, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Jack Sock (1), United States, def. Tommy Haas, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Feliciano Lopez (6), Spain, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles
First Round

Dustin Brown, Germany, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (2), Colombia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-5.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7.

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » ATP World Tour Fayez…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.