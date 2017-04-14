ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship Results

|Friday
|At River Oaks Country Club
|Houston
|Purse: $600,345 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Quarterfinals
Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5).
Thomaz Bellucci (8), Brazil, def. Sam Querrey (3), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Steve Johnson (4), United States, def. Fernando Verdasco (5), Spain, 6-2, 6-4.
Dustin Brown, Germany, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, defF. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, and Adil Shamasdin, Canada, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-3, 7-6 (4).