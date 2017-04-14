Sports Listen

ATP World Tour Fayez Sarofim U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 8:09 pm < a min read
Friday
At River Oaks Country Club
Houston
Purse: $600,345 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5).

Thomaz Bellucci (8), Brazil, def. Sam Querrey (3), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Steve Johnson (4), United States, def. Fernando Verdasco (5), Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Dustin Brown, Germany, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, defF. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, and Adil Shamasdin, Canada, 4-6, 6-1, 10-5.

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

