AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

NASCAR

Last race: Jimmie Johnson won in Martinsville after starting just 24th. It was Johnson’s 81st career victory.

Next race: Food City 500, April 23, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee.

NASCAR

XFINITY

Last race: Erik Jones grabbed his first win of 2017 and seventh overall in the series.

Next race: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, April 22, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee.

NASCAR

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last race: Chase Elliott became the third consecutive pole winner to also capture the race at Martinsville on April 1.

Next race: Toyota Tundra 250, May 12, Kansas Motor Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.

INDYCAR

Last race: James Hinchcliffe took first in Long Beach, the second surprise winner in as many races to open 2017.

Next race: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, April 23, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama.

FORMULA ONE

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

Site: Bahrain

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 8 a.m.; qualifying, 11 a.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m.

Track: Bahrain International Circuit (circuit, 3.36 miles).

Race distance: 191.5 miles, 57 laps.

Last year: Nico Rosberg won the second of four straight races to open his 2016 championship season.

Last race: Series favorite Lewis Hamilton won from the pole in Shanghai.

Fast facts: Formula One will host its third race weekend in Bahrain. Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton have wins so far and are tied atop the table with 43 points. Max Verstappen is third — 18 points behind the leaders. …Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are the only Middle East courses on the F1 calendar. Bahrain first hosted the series in 2004. … Two-time series champion Fernando Alonso will run the Indianapolis 500 later next month. It’ll be Alonso’s first race on a superspeedway.

Next race: Russian Grand Prix, April 30, Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia.

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last week: Antron Brown captured first in top fuel in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Next race: NHRA Springnationals, Royal Purple Raceway, April 21-23, Baytown, Texas.

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Thursday, Gator Bash, Gator Motorplex, Willis, Texas, Friday-Saturday, Texas Outlaw Nationals, Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Mesquite, Texas.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com/