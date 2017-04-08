Sports Listen

Avalanche-Stars Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
Colorado 0 1 2 0—3
Dallas 1 1 1 0—4
Dallas won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Dallas, Shore 13 (Eakin, Pateryn), 13:40.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Benn 26 (Seguin, Klingberg), 0:37 (pp). 3, Colorado, Rantanen 19 (Andrighetto, Barrie), 17:35.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Landeskog 18 (Beauchemin, Comeau), 5:37. 5, Colorado, Mackinnon 17 (Compher, Barrie), 8:24 (pp). 6, Dallas, Seguin 26 (Klingberg, Lindell), 13:44.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Colorado 0 (Duchene NG, Mackinnon NG, Rantanen NG), Dallas 1 (Seguin G, Benn NG).

Shots on Goal_Colorado 4-11-8-1_24. Dallas 18-12-11-4_45.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 1; Dallas 1 of 1.

Goalies_Colorado, J.Smith 1-6-1 (45 shots-42 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 22-25-7 (24-21).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:48.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tim Nowak.

