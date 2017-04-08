Avalanche-Stars Sums

|Colorado
|Dallas won shootout 1-0.
First Period_1, Dallas, Shore 13 (Eakin, Pateryn), 13:40. Penalties_Grimaldi, COL, (hooking), 19:28.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Benn 26 (Seguin, Klingberg), 0:37 (pp). 3, Colorado, Rantanen 19 (Andrighetto, Barrie), 17:35. Penalties_None.
Third Period_4, Colorado, Landeskog 18 (Beauchemin, Comeau), 5:37. 5, Colorado, Mackinnon 17 (Compher, Barrie), 8:24 (pp). 6, Dallas, Seguin 26 (Klingberg, Lindell), 13:44. Penalties_Nemeth, DAL, (holding), 8:19.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Colorado 0 (Duchene NG, Mackinnon NG, Rantanen NG), Dallas 1 (Seguin G, Benn NG).
Shots on Goal_Colorado 4-11-8-1_24. Dallas 18-12-11-4_45.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 1; Dallas 1 of 1.
Goalies_Colorado, J.Smith 1-6-1 (45 shots-42 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 22-25-7 (24-21).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:48.
Referees_Tom Kowal, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tim Nowak.
