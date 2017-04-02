Sports Listen

Barnes scores 31, Mavs beat Bucks 109-105 to end skid at 4

By JOE TOTORAITIS
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 6:20 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-105 victory over the listless Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

The Mavericks played as if they still had a chance at the playoffs, while the Bucks frittered away an opportunity to cement their hold on the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Dallas capitalized on 15 turnovers, turning them into 19 points, and Nicolas Brussino’s uncontested layup gave the Mavericks a 91-82 lead with 7:12 left to play.

The Bucks pulled to 106-103 on Matthew Dellavedova’s 3-pointer with 1:24 to play, but got no closer.

Dirk Nowitzki and J.J. Barea each had 17 points as the Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak. Yogi Ferrell had 13 filling in for the ailing Seth Curry.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucks.

