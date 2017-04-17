Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Basketball Australia hires Brondello…

Basketball Australia hires Brondello as Opals head coach

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 8:38 pm < a min read
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sandy Brondello has been hired as head coach of the Australian Opals in a deal that will allow the three-time Olympic medalist to combine her international duties with her coaching role at Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA.

Basketball Australia announced the deal Tuesday, saying the signing marked the start of the road to the Olympics at Tokyo in 2020.

Brondello, who started her international playing career as a teenager and played 302 games for the Australian women’s team, has four seasons of experience as a head coach in the WNBA and led the Mercury to the championship in 2014, when she was voted the league’s coach of the year.

She will start with the Opals on May 1, two days before the squad gathers in Phoenix for a camp.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Basketball Australia hires Brondello…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.