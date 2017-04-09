Sports Listen

Bayern defender Mats Hummels

Bayern defender Mats Hummels ruled out of Real Madrid clash

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal at home to Real Madrid because of an ankle injury.

The Bundesliga leader says the 28-year-old Hummels pulled out of training Sunday with a ligament injury in his right ankle and will be “out for the time being.”

Hummels says in tweet, “Very sad to be out for at least the next week.”

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will turn to Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez for the first leg game against Madrid. Both played in Bayern’s 4-1 defeat of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Madrid will be without Pepe after the Portuguese central defender broke two ribs in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday. French defender Raphael Varane will also miss Wednesday’s game.

Bayern defender Mats Hummels
