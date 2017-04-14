Blue Jackets-Penguins Postseason Sum

|Columbus
|0
|1
|0—1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|2—4
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Guentzel, Sheary), 8:31.
Second Period_2, Columbus, Saad 1 (Jones, Wennberg), 7:00. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, Cole), 7:51.
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 1 (Crosby, Cole), 2:01. 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 1 (Kuhnhackl, Cullen), 19:14.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 12-16-12_40. Pittsburgh 7-12-13_32.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.
Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 0-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 2-0-0 (40-39).
A_18,622 (18,387). T_2:32.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Matt MacPherson.