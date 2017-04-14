Sports Listen

Blue Jackets-Penguins Postseason Sums

April 14, 2017
Columbus 0 1 0—1
Pittsburgh 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 1 (Guentzel, Sheary), 8:31. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Saad 1 (Jones, Wennberg), 7:00. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 1 (Crosby, Cole), 7:51. Penalties_Hainsey, PIT, (holding), 12:26; Foligno, CBJ, (holding stick), 12:26; Dumoulin, PIT, (holding), 17:34; Dubinsky, CBJ, (roughing), 20:00.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 1 (Crosby, Cole), 2:01. 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 1 (Kuhnhackl, Cullen), 19:14. Penalties_Schultz, PIT, (holding), 12:04; Calvert, CBJ, (cross checking), 19:25; Jenner, CBJ, (slashing), 20:00; Jenner, CBJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 20:00; Harrington, CBJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 12-16-12_40. Pittsburgh 7-12-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 0-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 2-0-0 (40-39).

A_18,622 (18,387). T_2:32.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Matt MacPherson.

