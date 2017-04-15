Blue Jays 2, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|S.Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gentry pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Coghlan 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barney ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Kim lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sltlmcc c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Goins 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001—1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|101—2
DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 5. 2B_S.Smith (3), Schoop (3). HR_Morales (2). SB_Gentry (1). SF_Schoop (1). S_Carrera (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Asher
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Hart
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson L,1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Estrada
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Biagini H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna W,1-0 BS,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Estrada (Flaherty), by Asher (Bautista). WP_Asher, Estrada, Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Brian Knight; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:39. A_40,743 (49,282).
