Blue Jays 2, Orioles 1

By master
April 15, 2017
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Smith rf 3 0 1 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
A.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 Carrera lf 3 0 1 0
M.Mchdo 3b 2 0 1 0 J.Btsta rf 3 1 1 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 1 1 1
Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 Tlwtzki ss 3 0 1 0
W.Cstll c 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
Gentry pr 0 1 0 0 Coghlan 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Jseph c 0 0 0 0 Barney ph-3b 1 0 1 1
Kim lf 4 0 1 0 Sltlmcc c 3 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 1 Goins 2b 3 0 0 0
Flherty ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 28 2 6 2
Baltimore 000 000 001—1
Toronto 000 000 101—2

DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 5. 2B_S.Smith (3), Schoop (3). HR_Morales (2). SB_Gentry (1). SF_Schoop (1). S_Carrera (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Asher 6 1-3 3 1 1 1 5
Hart 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Wilson L,1-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Toronto
Estrada 7 4 0 0 3 8
Biagini H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Osuna W,1-0 BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Estrada (Flaherty), by Asher (Bautista). WP_Asher, Estrada, Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Brian Knight; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:39. A_40,743 (49,282).

