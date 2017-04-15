Blue Jays 2, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.171
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|1-Gentry pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Joseph c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kim lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Flaherty ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Carrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Bautista rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Tulowitzki ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Coghlan 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Barney ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.455
|Saltalamacchia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.100
|Goins 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|1
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|101—2
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Coghlan in the 7th.
1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Smith (3), Schoop (3). HR_Morales (2), off Wilson. RBIs_Schoop (6), Morales (7), Barney (2). SB_Gentry (1). SF_Schoop. S_Carrera.
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Jones, Trumbo 2); Toronto 3 (Bautista, Tulowitzki, Saltalamacchia). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 8; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kim. GIDP_Davis, Tulowitzki.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop, Davis); Toronto 1 (Goins, Tulowitzki, Smoak).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Asher
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|93
|1.42
|Hart
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Wilson L, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10.12
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|109
|3.50
|Biagini H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.04
|Osuna W, 1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Hart 2-1, Wilson 1-0. HBP_Estrada (Flaherty), Asher (Bautista). WP_Asher, Estrada, Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Brian Knight; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:39. A_40,743 (49,282).
March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion