Blue Jays 2, Orioles 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Machado 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .171 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .324 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Castillo c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .367 1-Gentry pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Joseph c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kim lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .273 Flaherty ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 31 1 6 1 3 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Carrera lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Bautista rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .150 Morales dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .244 Tulowitzki ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Coghlan 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Barney ph-3b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .455 Saltalamacchia c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .100 Goins 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Totals 28 2 6 2 1 7

Baltimore 000 000 001—1 6 0 Toronto 000 000 101—2 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Coghlan in the 7th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Smith (3), Schoop (3). HR_Morales (2), off Wilson. RBIs_Schoop (6), Morales (7), Barney (2). SB_Gentry (1). SF_Schoop. S_Carrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Jones, Trumbo 2); Toronto 3 (Bautista, Tulowitzki, Saltalamacchia). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 8; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kim. GIDP_Davis, Tulowitzki.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Machado, Schoop, Davis); Toronto 1 (Goins, Tulowitzki, Smoak).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Asher 6 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 93 1.42 Hart 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Wilson L, 1-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 10.12 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada 7 4 0 0 3 8 109 3.50 Biagini H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 1.04 Osuna W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Hart 2-1, Wilson 1-0. HBP_Estrada (Flaherty), Asher (Bautista). WP_Asher, Estrada, Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Brian Knight; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:39. A_40,743 (49,282).