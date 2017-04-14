Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jays put Donaldson…

Blue Jays put Donaldson on 10-day DL with sore right calf

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 7:17 pm < a min read
Share

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have put slugging third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right calf.

Donaldson left Thursday’s loss to Baltimore in the sixth inning after hobbling into second base on an RBI double, the lone run in a 2-1 defeat. Toronto has lost six straight and is off to a franchise-worst 1-8 start.

“It’s very aggravating, very frustrating,” Donaldson said. “The important part is just making sure that whenever I do come back, it’s ready, and just go from there.”

Toronto selected Chris Coghlan from Triple-A Buffalo and designated catcher Juan Graterol for assignment.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Donaldson said Thursday’s mishap felt worse than the one that forced him to leave Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay.

Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP, is hitting .310 with two home runs and four RBIs in nine games.

Darwin Barney is starting at third base against the Orioles on Friday. Coghlan was batting .217 with no homers and four RBIs at Buffalo.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jays put Donaldson…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.