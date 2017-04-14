Bob Tway leads Mitsubishi Electric Classic

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Bob Tway bogeyed two of the last three holes for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Tway birdied the par-5 sixth — his 15th — to reach 9 under, then dropped shots on the par-4 seventh and ninth at TPC Sugarloaf. He holed out for eagle from the fairway on the par-4 12th and played the opening nine in 6-under 30.

The 57-year-old Tway is winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning eight times on the PGA Tour. He won the Georgia-Pacific Atlanta Golf Classic in 1986, the year he took the PGA Championship.

David Frost was second after a bogey-free 66.

Larry Mize, the only one of the six players from the Masters in the Mitsubishi field to make the cut at Augusta National, was two strokes back at 67 along with Bernhard Langer, Stephen Ames, Kevin Sutherland, Mike Goodes and Jeff Maggert.

Langer has shot par or better in a record 36 straight rounds on the PGA Tour Champions. He won the inaugural tournament in 2013 and was second each of the next two years.

Defending champion Woody Austin opened with a 69.

Miguel Angel Jimenez and fellow Spanish star Jose Maria Olazabal also shot 69. Jimenez won in 2014 at TPC Sugarloaf and is coming off a victory in the Mississippi Golf Resort Classic.