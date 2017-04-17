Body of man who disappeared after Celtics game found

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who went missing after attending a Boston Celtics game late last month has been found dead in the Charles River.
State police say they pulled the body of an adult male from the river just after 9 a.m. Sunday, after a passer-by spotted it.
Police did not immediately confirm the body’s identity, but the parents of 23-year-old Michael Kelleher said in a statement it was their son.
The Southborough man’s parents said “Michael was claimed by the Charles River the night of his disappearance. At 8:00 this morning, the river gave him back to us.”
His parents also thanked everyone who helped in the search.
Kelleher was last seen March 29 after attending a Celtics game with a friend.
The cause of death remains under investigation.