Body of man who disappeared after Celtics game found

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 8:06 am < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who went missing after attending a Boston Celtics game late last month has been found dead in the Charles River.

State police say they pulled the body of an adult male from the river just after 9 a.m. Sunday, after a passer-by spotted it.

Police did not immediately confirm the body’s identity, but the parents of 23-year-old Michael Kelleher said in a statement it was their son.

The Southborough man’s parents said “Michael was claimed by the Charles River the night of his disappearance. At 8:00 this morning, the river gave him back to us.”

His parents also thanked everyone who helped in the search.

Kelleher was last seen March 29 after attending a Celtics game with a friend.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

