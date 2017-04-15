Sports Listen

Boston to mark 4th anniversary of deadly marathon bombing

April 15, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — Bostonians are marking the fourth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon attacks.

Quiet remembrances have been planned Saturday to remember the victims. Three spectators were killed and more than 260 others wounded when two bombs planted near the finish line exploded on April 15, 2013, spraying shrapnel into the crowds.

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer also was killed later while struggling with the bombers as they tried to steal his gun.

Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in an ensuing standoff with police. His younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was convicted on federal charges and sentenced to death.

The attacks have inspired several movies, including the Mark Wahlberg film “Patriots Day.”

On the eve of the anniversary, volunteers planted thousands of daffodils along the marathon course in solidarity.

