Bournemouth misses penalty in 0-0 draw at Southampton in EPL

and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 2:43 pm < a min read
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter blazed a late penalty kick over the bar in a 0-0 draw against Southampton between two south-coast teams in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The ball appeared to move as Arter’s standing foot slipped on the soft turf, resulting in an embarrassing miss in the 79th minute at St. Mary’s Stadium. It was Bournemouth’s third straight miss from the penalty spot.

Both teams struck the post — Dusan Tadic for Southampton and Adam Smith for Bournemouth — as Bournemouth stretched its unbeaten run to four games in its bid to preserve its Premier League status.

Bournemouth is seven points clear of the bottom three with eight games left.

