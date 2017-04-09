Sports Listen

Bradley out of starting lineup for Red Sox, has MRI on knee

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 1:55 pm < a min read
DETROIT (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. was out of the starting lineup for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after hurting his right knee in the ninth inning of the previous game at Detroit.

Bradley fell to the ground after rounding first base when he hit a flyout Saturday. He was able to walk off and seemed OK, but manager John Farrell said before Sunday’s game against the Tigers that Bradley was dealing with some soreness and swelling, so he had an MRI. Farrell said the team was waiting for the images to be reviewed.

Boston activated right-hander Matt Barnes from the bereavement list and optioned righty Noe Ramirez to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Red Sox have had several players out sick recently, but Mookie Betts returned to the lineup Sunday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

