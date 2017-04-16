Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brandon Finnegan becomes 4th…

Brandon Finnegan becomes 4th Reds starting pitcher on DL

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 2:41 pm < a min read
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left-hander Brandon Finnegan began the fourth Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher to go on the disabled list and is expected to miss at least a month because of a strained left shoulder.

Finnegan lasted just one inning of the Reds’ 7-5 win over the Brewers on Saturday and joined right-hander Rookie Davis on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Right-handers Homer Bailey and Anthony DeSclafani are on the 60-day disabled list.

“We can realistically expect him to be back here in a few weeks, but it’s not going to be one or two weeks and he’ll be back in the mix,” manager Bryan Price said before Sunday’s series finale. “At least two to three weeks of rest. This is something they can re-scan and check on the healing and decide if he can start throwing.”

Cincinnati optioned rookie outfielder Jesse Winker to Louisville and recalled Tim Adleman and rookie Sal Romano from the Triple-A farm team.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Romano started and left trailing 3-0 after three innings in his major league debut Sunday, giving up three runs, three hits and four walks, and also hitting a batter.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brandon Finnegan becomes 4th…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.