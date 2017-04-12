Brewers 2, Blue Jays 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Braun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Santana rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Nieuwenhuis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Bandy c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Travis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.097
|Bautista rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Donaldson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|1-Saltalamacchia pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Tulowitzki ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Martin c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.048
|Pearce lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Barney 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Smoak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Goins 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|3
|8
|Milwaukee
|010
|001
|000—2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-struck out for Barney in the 8th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4. 2B_Thames (3), Santana (2), Broxton (1), Martin (1). HR_Villar (3), off Stroman. RBIs_Villar (6), Broxton (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Santana, Arcia); Toronto 3 (Martin 2, Pearce). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Nieuwenhuis, Shaw, Morales. GIDP_Travis, Morales, Pillar.
DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Thames), (Arcia, Villar, Thames), (Feliz, Arcia, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson W, 1-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|89
|0.69
|Knebel H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Feliz S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.45
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman L, 1-1
|9
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|100
|1.76
PB_Martin (1).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:15. A_29,919 (49,282).
