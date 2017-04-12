Brewers 2, Blue Jays 0

Sports Listen

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .179
Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Braun dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Santana rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .231
Nieuwenhuis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .059
Broxton cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Bandy c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .300
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Totals 33 2 7 2 1 4
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Travis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .097
Bautista rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .138
Donaldson dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .308
1-Saltalamacchia pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Morales 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Tulowitzki ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .172
Martin c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .048
Pearce lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Barney 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
a-Smoak ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Goins 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 28 0 4 0 3 8
Milwaukee 010 001 000—2 7 0
Toronto 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-struck out for Barney in the 8th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4. 2B_Thames (3), Santana (2), Broxton (1), Martin (1). HR_Villar (3), off Stroman. RBIs_Villar (6), Broxton (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Santana, Arcia); Toronto 3 (Martin 2, Pearce). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Nieuwenhuis, Shaw, Morales. GIDP_Travis, Morales, Pillar.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Thames), (Arcia, Villar, Thames), (Feliz, Arcia, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson W, 1-0 7 3 0 0 2 7 89 0.69
Knebel H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Feliz S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.45
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman L, 1-1 9 7 2 2 1 4 100 1.76

PB_Martin (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:15. A_29,919 (49,282).

