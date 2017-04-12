Brewers 2, Blue Jays 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .179 Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318 Braun dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Santana rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .231 Nieuwenhuis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Broxton cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Bandy c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .300 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Totals 33 2 7 2 1 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Travis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .097 Bautista rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .138 Donaldson dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .308 1-Saltalamacchia pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Morales 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Tulowitzki ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .172 Martin c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .048 Pearce lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Barney 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Smoak ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Goins 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 28 0 4 0 3 8

Milwaukee 010 001 000—2 7 0 Toronto 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-struck out for Barney in the 8th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4. 2B_Thames (3), Santana (2), Broxton (1), Martin (1). HR_Villar (3), off Stroman. RBIs_Villar (6), Broxton (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Santana, Arcia); Toronto 3 (Martin 2, Pearce). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Nieuwenhuis, Shaw, Morales. GIDP_Travis, Morales, Pillar.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Thames), (Arcia, Villar, Thames), (Feliz, Arcia, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson W, 1-0 7 3 0 0 2 7 89 0.69 Knebel H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Feliz S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.45 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman L, 1-1 9 7 2 2 1 4 100 1.76

PB_Martin (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:15. A_29,919 (49,282).