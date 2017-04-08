Brewers 2, Cubs 1, 11 innings,

|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schwrbr lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Zobrist rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Russell ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Perez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hghes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Andrs p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bandy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L Stlla ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Uehara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mntro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nwnhuis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mntgmry p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jay cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Brxtn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|38
|2
|7
|1
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|00—1
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000
|01—2
E_T.Shaw (1). DP_Milwaukee 3. LOB_Chicago 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Pina (1). HR_Zobrist (1). SB_Bryant (1). CS_Heyward (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Anderson
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Grimm
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uehara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Montgomery L,0-2
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Milwaukee
|Nelson
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Torres
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Feliz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suter
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hughes W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
HBP_by Nelson (Bryant), by Montgomery (Bandy). WP_Anderson, Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:58. A_28,728 (41,900).
