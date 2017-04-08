Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brewers 2, Cubs 1,…

Brewers 2, Cubs 1, 11 innings,

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 12:19 am < a min read
Share
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwrbr lf-1b 5 0 0 0 Villar 2b 5 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 5 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 1 1 0
Zobrist rf-2b 4 1 1 1 T.Shaw 3b 4 1 1 0
Russell ss 5 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 1
Heyward cf-rf 4 0 1 0 H.Perez cf 4 0 1 0
Cntrras c 5 0 1 0 J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0
B.Andrs p 2 0 0 0 Bandy ph 0 0 0 0
Grimm p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 4 0 1 0
L Stlla ph 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0
Uehara p 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 2 0 0 0
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
M.Mntro ph 1 0 0 0 Nwnhuis ph 1 0 0 0
Mntgmry p 0 0 0 0 C.Trres p 0 0 0 0
J.Baez 2b 2 0 0 0 N.Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Jay cf 2 0 1 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0
K.Brxtn cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 1 6 1 Totals 38 2 7 1
Chicago 010 000 000 00—1
Milwaukee 000 001 000 01—2

E_T.Shaw (1). DP_Milwaukee 3. LOB_Chicago 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Pina (1). HR_Zobrist (1). SB_Bryant (1). CS_Heyward (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Anderson 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 4
Grimm 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Uehara 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 1
Montgomery L,0-2 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 3
Milwaukee
Nelson 6 4 1 1 2 8
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 0
Torres 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Feliz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Suter 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hughes W,1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0

HBP_by Nelson (Bryant), by Montgomery (Bandy). WP_Anderson, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jordan Baker.

Advertisement

T_3:58. A_28,728 (41,900).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brewers 2, Cubs 1,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.