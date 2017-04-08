Brewers 2, Cubs 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.063
|Rizzo 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Zobrist rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Russell ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Heyward cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Grimm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-La Stella ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Uehara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Montero ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Montgomery p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Jay cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|6
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Santana rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.636
|Perez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Bandy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Pina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Nieuwenhuis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|38
|2
|7
|1
|3
|10
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|00—1
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000
|01—2
|7
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Grimm in the 7th. b-lined out for Barnes in the 7th. c-struck out for Rondon in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Hughes in the 11th.
E_Shaw (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Pina (1). HR_Zobrist (1), off Nelson. RBIs_Zobrist (1), Aguilar (2). SB_Bryant (1). CS_Heyward (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Zobrist, Contreras); Milwaukee 3 (Pina 2, Arcia). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 3.
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Runners moved up_Zobrist. GIDP_Schwarber, Zobrist, Heyward.
DP_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Arcia), (Villar, Arcia, Aguilar), (Aguilar, Arcia).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|90
|1.59
|Grimm
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Uehara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Montgomery L, 0-2
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|46
|6.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|93
|1.50
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Torres
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|0.00
|Feliz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.40
|Suter
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Hughes W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|28
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Grimm 1-0, Feliz 1-0, Hughes 1-0. HBP_Nelson (Bryant), Montgomery (Bandy). WP_Anderson, Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:58. A_28,728 (41,900).
Why TSP returns might be lower in the future