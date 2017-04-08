Brewers 2, Cubs 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Bryant 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .063 Rizzo 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .200 Zobrist rf-2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .167 Russell ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Heyward cf-rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .313 Contreras c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Grimm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-La Stella ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Uehara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Montero ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Jay cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Totals 36 1 6 1 6 12

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Santana rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Braun lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Shaw 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .636 Perez cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .143 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Bandy ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Pina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Nelson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Nieuwenhuis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 38 2 7 1 3 10

Chicago 010 000 000 00—1 6 0 Milwaukee 000 001 000 01—2 7 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Grimm in the 7th. b-lined out for Barnes in the 7th. c-struck out for Rondon in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Hughes in the 11th.

E_Shaw (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Pina (1). HR_Zobrist (1), off Nelson. RBIs_Zobrist (1), Aguilar (2). SB_Bryant (1). CS_Heyward (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Zobrist, Contreras); Milwaukee 3 (Pina 2, Arcia). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Zobrist. GIDP_Schwarber, Zobrist, Heyward.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Arcia), (Villar, Arcia, Aguilar), (Aguilar, Arcia).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 2-3 5 1 1 1 4 90 1.59 Grimm 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Uehara 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Montgomery L, 0-2 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 46 6.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nelson 6 4 1 1 2 8 93 1.50 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Torres 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 30 0.00 Feliz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.40 Suter 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Hughes W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 28 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Grimm 1-0, Feliz 1-0, Hughes 1-0. HBP_Nelson (Bryant), Montgomery (Bandy). WP_Anderson, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:58. A_28,728 (41,900).