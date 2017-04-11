Brewers 4, Blue Jays 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Broxton cf 5 2 2 1 0 3 .188 Braun lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Shaw dh 5 1 1 1 0 0 .267 Santana rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .182 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .400 Perez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .120 Pina c 4 0 3 0 0 1 .429 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158 Totals 39 4 11 4 1 13

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Travis 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .111 Bautista rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .120 Morales dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .286 Tulowitzki ss 3 0 2 3 0 0 .185 Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Pearce lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .158 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Goins 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 a-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Totals 31 3 5 3 5 10

Milwaukee 201 010 000—4 11 1 Toronto 101 010 000—3 5 0

a-struck out for Goins in the 9th.

E_Villar (3). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Aguilar (2), Pina (2), Tulowitzki 2 (3). 3B_Shaw (1). HR_Broxton (1), off Happ; Santana (2), off Happ. RBIs_Broxton (1), Shaw (7), Santana 2 (3), Tulowitzki 3 (9). SB_Broxton (2), Braun (1). CS_Pillar (1). SF_Tulowitzki.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Broxton, Shaw, Santana, Perez, Arcia); Toronto 5 (Tulowitzki, Martin, Smoak 2, Goins). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Braun, Shaw, Pillar.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta W, 2-0 6 5 3 3 4 7 112 2.45 Barnes H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Knebel H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Feliz S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.38 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ L, 0-2 4 2-3 9 4 4 0 8 102 5.40 Leone 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.00 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.25 Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 1.42 Grilli 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 2.45 Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0. HBP_Knebel (Smoak).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:31. A_48,456 (49,282).