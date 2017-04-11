Brewers 4, Blue Jays 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Broxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.188
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Shaw dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Santana rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.182
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Perez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Pina c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|Totals
|39
|4
|11
|4
|1
|13
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Travis 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Bautista rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.120
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Tulowitzki ss
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.185
|Martin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Pearce lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.158
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Goins 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|5
|10
|Milwaukee
|201
|010
|000—4
|11
|1
|Toronto
|101
|010
|000—3
|5
|0
a-struck out for Goins in the 9th.
E_Villar (3). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Aguilar (2), Pina (2), Tulowitzki 2 (3). 3B_Shaw (1). HR_Broxton (1), off Happ; Santana (2), off Happ. RBIs_Broxton (1), Shaw (7), Santana 2 (3), Tulowitzki 3 (9). SB_Broxton (2), Braun (1). CS_Pillar (1). SF_Tulowitzki.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Broxton, Shaw, Santana, Perez, Arcia); Toronto 5 (Tulowitzki, Martin, Smoak 2, Goins). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Braun, Shaw, Pillar.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta W, 2-0
|6
|5
|3
|3
|4
|7
|112
|2.45
|Barnes H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Knebel H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Feliz S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|8
|102
|5.40
|Leone
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.25
|Biagini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.42
|Grilli
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|2.45
|Osuna
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0. HBP_Knebel (Smoak).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:31. A_48,456 (49,282).