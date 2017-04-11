Sports Listen

Brewers 4, Blue Jays 3

April 11, 2017
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Broxton cf 5 2 2 1 0 3 .188
Braun lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Shaw dh 5 1 1 1 0 0 .267
Santana rf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .182
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .400
Perez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .120
Pina c 4 0 3 0 0 1 .429
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .158
Totals 39 4 11 4 1 13
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Travis 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .111
Bautista rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .120
Morales dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .286
Tulowitzki ss 3 0 2 3 0 0 .185
Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Pearce lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .158
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Goins 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
a-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Totals 31 3 5 3 5 10
Milwaukee 201 010 000—4 11 1
Toronto 101 010 000—3 5 0

a-struck out for Goins in the 9th.

E_Villar (3). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Toronto 7. 2B_Aguilar (2), Pina (2), Tulowitzki 2 (3). 3B_Shaw (1). HR_Broxton (1), off Happ; Santana (2), off Happ. RBIs_Broxton (1), Shaw (7), Santana 2 (3), Tulowitzki 3 (9). SB_Broxton (2), Braun (1). CS_Pillar (1). SF_Tulowitzki.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Broxton, Shaw, Santana, Perez, Arcia); Toronto 5 (Tulowitzki, Martin, Smoak 2, Goins). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 10; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Braun, Shaw, Pillar.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta W, 2-0 6 5 3 3 4 7 112 2.45
Barnes H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Knebel H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Feliz S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.38
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ L, 0-2 4 2-3 9 4 4 0 8 102 5.40
Leone 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.00
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.25
Biagini 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 1.42
Grilli 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 2.45
Osuna 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Leone 1-0. HBP_Knebel (Smoak).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:31. A_48,456 (49,282).

