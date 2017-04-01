Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brewers 5, White Sox 2

Brewers 5, White Sox 2

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 12:04 am < a min read
Share
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sladino 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Vllar 2b 1 1 0 0
Sanchez 2b 0 1 0 0 Nwnhuis cf 1 0 0 0
Andrson ss 3 0 0 0 E.Thmes 1b 4 1 1 1
Alvarez ss 1 1 1 0 R.Braun lf 2 1 0 0
Cabrera lf 3 0 0 0 Ky.Wren ph 1 0 0 0
Dlmnico lf 1 0 0 1 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 1 2 2
J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 Santana rf 0 0 0 0
D.Hayes 1b 1 0 1 1 H.Perez rf 3 0 0 1
Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 D J Jr. 2b 1 0 1 0
Dvidson 3b 1 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0
C.Asche dh 3 0 0 0 E.Sgard ss 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 J.Bandy c 3 0 1 0
Ge.Soto c 2 0 1 0 O.Arcia ss 3 0 0 0
K.Smith c 1 0 0 0 Andrson sp 1 0 0 0
Jac.May cf 3 0 0 0 Aguilar ph 1 1 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 28 5 5 4
Chicago 000 000 002—2
Milwaukee 200 000 12x—5

E_Infante (1). DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Alvarez (2), Hayes (4), Thames (5). HR_Shaw (5). SB_Villar (1), Perez (5). CS_Frazier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Infante L, 1-1 2 1 2 2 3 4
Jennings 2 0 0 0 0 4
Petricka 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jones 1 2 1 1 0 1
Putnam 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Clark 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Anderson W, 1-1 5 1 0 0 1 6
Cravy H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2
Scahill H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Torres 1 2 2 2 1 0

WP_Putnam.

PB_Garcia.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Marty Foster; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Nic Lentz.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

T_2:59. A_15,313

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brewers 5, White Sox 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.