Brewers 5, White Sox 2

|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sladino 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Vllar 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nwnhuis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Thmes 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Braun lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ky.Wren ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santana rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hayes 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|H.Perez rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D J Jr. 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dvidson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Asche dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Sgard ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bandy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ge.Soto c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jac.May cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|002—2
|Milwaukee
|200
|000
|12x—5
E_Infante (1). DP_Chicago 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Alvarez (2), Hayes (4), Thames (5). HR_Shaw (5). SB_Villar (1), Perez (5). CS_Frazier (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Infante L, 1-1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Jennings
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Petricka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jones
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Putnam
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Clark
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Anderson W, 1-1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Cravy H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scahill H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Torres
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
WP_Putnam.
PB_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Marty Foster; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Nic Lentz.
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
T_2:59. A_15,313