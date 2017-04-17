Brewers 6, Cubs 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .145 Thames 1b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .405 Braun lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .289 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Santana rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Bandy c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .321 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Nieuwenhuis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .045 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .348 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 6 10 5 1 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .240 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Rizzo 1b-2b-1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Zobrist 2b-1b-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .214 Russell ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236 Heyward rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Montero c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .143 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Jay ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .375 Lackey p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .400 a-Contreras ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Almora cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .389 Totals 34 3 9 3 3 11

Milwaukee 211 000 020—6 10 0 Chicago 120 000 000—3 9 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Lackey in the 6th. b-struck out for Torres in the 7th. c-grounded out for Knebel in the 9th. d-singled for Montgomery in the 9th.

E_Contreras (3). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Thames (4), Braun (2), Bandy (2), Almora (2). HR_Braun (5), off Lackey; Bandy (2), off Lackey; Thames (7), off Lackey. RBIs_Thames (12), Braun 3 (11), Bandy (3), Zobrist (5), Almora 2 (4). SB_Braun (4), Santana (2), Rizzo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Villar, Broxton); Chicago 4 (Schwarber, Bryant, Russell, Montero). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Chicago 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Schwarber, Almora. GIDP_Anderson, Almora.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Thames); Chicago 1 (Russell, Zobrist).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson W, 2-0 5 7 3 2 1 5 87 1.50 Torres H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.86 Barnes H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00 Knebel H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Feliz S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.59 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lackey L, 1-2 6 7 4 4 1 2 93 4.00 Strop 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 7.20 Montgomery 2 3 2 1 0 1 33 3.38

PB_Bandy (3).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:00. A_38,636 (41,072).