Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Sports News

Brewers 6, Cubs 3

By master
April 17, 2017
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .145
Thames 1b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .405
Braun lf 4 2 3 3 0 1 .289
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Santana rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244
Broxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Bandy c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .321
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Nieuwenhuis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .045
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .348
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 10 5 1 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .240
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Rizzo 1b-2b-1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280
Zobrist 2b-1b-2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .214
Russell ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .236
Heyward rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .283
Montero c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .143
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montgomery p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Jay ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .375
Lackey p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .400
a-Contreras ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Almora cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .389
Totals 34 3 9 3 3 11
Milwaukee 211 000 020—6 10 0
Chicago 120 000 000—3 9 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Lackey in the 6th. b-struck out for Torres in the 7th. c-grounded out for Knebel in the 9th. d-singled for Montgomery in the 9th.

E_Contreras (3). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Thames (4), Braun (2), Bandy (2), Almora (2). HR_Braun (5), off Lackey; Bandy (2), off Lackey; Thames (7), off Lackey. RBIs_Thames (12), Braun 3 (11), Bandy (3), Zobrist (5), Almora 2 (4). SB_Braun (4), Santana (2), Rizzo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Villar, Broxton); Chicago 4 (Schwarber, Bryant, Russell, Montero). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Chicago 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Schwarber, Almora. GIDP_Anderson, Almora.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Thames); Chicago 1 (Russell, Zobrist).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson W, 2-0 5 7 3 2 1 5 87 1.50
Torres H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.86
Barnes H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00
Knebel H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Feliz S, 5-5 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 1.59
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lackey L, 1-2 6 7 4 4 1 2 93 4.00
Strop 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 7.20
Montgomery 2 3 2 1 0 1 33 3.38

PB_Bandy (3).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:00. A_38,636 (41,072).

