Brewers 6, Cubs 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Thames 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.405
|Braun lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.289
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Bandy c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Nieuwenhuis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.045
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|5
|1
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Rizzo 1b-2b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Zobrist 2b-1b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Montero c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Montgomery p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Jay ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Lackey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|a-Contreras ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.389
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|11
|Milwaukee
|211
|000
|020—6
|10
|0
|Chicago
|120
|000
|000—3
|9
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Lackey in the 6th. b-struck out for Torres in the 7th. c-grounded out for Knebel in the 9th. d-singled for Montgomery in the 9th.
E_Contreras (3). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Thames (4), Braun (2), Bandy (2), Almora (2). HR_Braun (5), off Lackey; Bandy (2), off Lackey; Thames (7), off Lackey. RBIs_Thames (12), Braun 3 (11), Bandy (3), Zobrist (5), Almora 2 (4). SB_Braun (4), Santana (2), Rizzo (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Villar, Broxton); Chicago 4 (Schwarber, Bryant, Russell, Montero). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Chicago 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Arcia, Schwarber, Almora. GIDP_Anderson, Almora.
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Thames); Chicago 1 (Russell, Zobrist).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson W, 2-0
|5
|7
|3
|2
|1
|5
|87
|1.50
|Torres H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.86
|Barnes H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
|Knebel H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Feliz S, 5-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.59
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lackey L, 1-2
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|93
|4.00
|Strop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|7.20
|Montgomery
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|33
|3.38
PB_Bandy (3).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:00. A_38,636 (41,072).