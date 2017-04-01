Sports Listen

Brit Johanna Konta beats Wozniacki in Miami Open final

By STEVEN WINE
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 3:04 pm < a min read
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday in the final of the Miami Open.

The No. 10-seeded Konta, the first British woman to reach a Key Biscayne final, was the more aggressive player from the start and finished with 33 winners, compared with eight for the 12th-seeded Wozniacki.

Konta showed her versatility on the final point, drawing Wozniacki to the net with a drop shot and then floating a lob off the back of the baseline for the clinching winner.

She improved to 19-3 this year. Her other titles came at Sydney this year and Stanford in 2016.

The 25-year-old Konta received $1.18 million and will climb to a career-high No. 7 next week.

