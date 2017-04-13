Sports Listen

Britton, O’s hand Blue Jays worst start ever; Donaldson hurt

By IAN HARRISON
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 10:18 pm < a min read
TORONTO (AP) — Orioles closer Zach Britton escaped a nervy ninth inning and Baltimore handed the Toronto Blue Jays their sixth straight loss, 2-1 on Thursday night.

Toronto is off to a franchise-worst 1-8 start. The Blue Jays also lost star slugger Josh Donaldson in the sixth when he aggravated the sore right calf that kept him out of Tuesday’s home opener.

Kevin Gausman (1-0) pitched six innings for his first victory in nine career appearances at Rogers Centre.

Britton took over in the ninth and Troy Tulowitzki hit a one-out single, Russell Martin followed with a walk and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Britton held on for his fourth save, retiring Kevin Pillar on a grounder then getting pinch hitter and former teammate Steve Pearce on a flyball.

Francisco Liriano (0-1), who allowed five runs in one-third of an inning in his season-opening loss to Tampa Bay last week, rebounded nicely against Baltimore. He struck out 10 and gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2-3 innings.

