Broxton and Santana homer, Brewers beat Blue Jays 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana hit solo home runs, Wily Peralta pitched six innings for his second victory in two starts and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Toronto 4-3 on Tuesday night, handing the slumping Blue Jays their sixth straight home opening loss.

Troy Tulowitzki went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs but the last-place Blue Jays fell to 1-6, the worst start in franchise history. Three of Toronto’s six losses have been one-run decisions.

The Blue Jays have not won a home opener since beating Minnesota in 2011.

Toronto’s misfiring offense was without one of its biggest threats in third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was held out of the starting lineup with a sore right calf. The 2015 AL MVP, who left Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay, came on as a pinch hitter in the ninth and struck out on a 3-2 pitch for the second out.

Advertisement

Peralta (2-0) allowed three runs and five hits. He walked four and struck out seven.