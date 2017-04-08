Sports Listen

Bucks-76ers, Box

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 9:23 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (90)

Antetokounmpo 7-15 6-11 20, Snell 2-6 0-0 5, Maker 1-1 1-1 3, Dellavedova 5-14 2-2 14, Middleton 3-11 2-2 8, Hawes 3-5 2-2 8, Teletovic 2-6 0-0 5, Monroe 8-14 1-2 17, Terry 2-4 0-0 6, Payton 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-79 14-20 90.

PHILADELPHIA (82)

Saric 6-12 1-1 14, Holmes 6-11 2-2 17, McConnell 3-7 4-4 10, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-11 4-4 12, Anderson 2-12 4-6 8, Poythress 2-8 2-2 6, Splitter 2-3 0-0 4, Henderson 0-3 3-4 3, Stauskas 3-10 0-0 8. Totals 27-77 20-23 82.

Milwaukee 23 19 25 23—90
Philadelphia 21 27 12 22—82

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 6-27 (Terry 2-3, Dellavedova 2-7, Snell 1-5, Teletovic 1-5, Payton 0-1, Middleton 0-1, Hawes 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Philadelphia 8-31 (Holmes 3-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-6, Stauskas 2-6, Saric 1-6, Poythress 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Anderson 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 43 (Antetokounmpo 10), Philadelphia 47 (Holmes 10). Assists_Milwaukee 18 (Antetokounmpo 6), Philadelphia 23 (McConnell 10). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Philadelphia 16. A_16,301 (20,328).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department's director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

