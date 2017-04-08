Bulls-Nets, Box

Mirotic 1-9 2-3 4, R.Lopez 7-11 2-2 16, Grant 6-8 0-0 15, Wade 5-11 4-4 14, Butler 12-22 4-4 33, Zipser 0-1 0-0 0, Felicio 3-3 0-0 6, Portis 3-7 1-2 9, Lauvergne 1-5 0-0 2, Carter-Williams 2-10 2-2 7, Valentine 0-2 0-0 0, Morrow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-90 15-17 106.
B.Lopez 6-14 0-0 13, Lin 4-14 2-2 12, Foye 0-3 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 5-8 6-7 16, LeVert 7-11 1-4 19, Booker 4-10 1-1 9, Acy 1-5 0-0 3, Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 6-9 6-6 19, Whitehead 2-5 0-0 4, Goodwin 2-5 1-2 6, McDaniels 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 39-92 19-24 107.
|Chicago
|25
|20
|37
|24—106
|Brooklyn
|32
|19
|24
|32—107
3-Point Goals_Chicago 11-24 (Butler 5-5, Grant 3-4, Portis 2-3, Carter-Williams 1-2, Lauvergne 0-1, Zipser 0-1, Morrow 0-1, Wade 0-2, Mirotic 0-5), Brooklyn 10-31 (LeVert 4-7, Lin 2-4, Goodwin 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, B.Lopez 1-3, Acy 1-4, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, McDaniels 0-2, Foye 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 52 (R.Lopez 8), Brooklyn 44 (Hollis-Jefferson 12). Assists_Chicago 14 (Grant 5), Brooklyn 24 (Lin 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Brooklyn 13. A_17,732 (17,732).
