Burriss among 8 minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmanuel Burriss, a seven-year major league veteran who spent last season with Philadelphia, was among eight players suspended under the sport’s minor league drug program.

A 32-year-old on the roster of the Washington’s Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs, Burriss was suspended for 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday.

He hit .111 with no RBIs in 50 plate appearances over 39 games with the Phillies last season. Burris has a .237 average in a big league career that also included time with San Francisco (2008-12) and Washington (2015).